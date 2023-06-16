In the past few months, Maryland rapper Foggieraw has become a vertical video sensation thanks to his self-shot music videos for songs like “Persona,” “TGI Fridays” with Ari Lennox, and “Psalm 62,” which highlight his conversational flow with cleverly staged vignettes following the ultra-charming recording artist on his adventures in life and love. However, many of those songs had yet to receive official releases, either because of sample clearance issues or other behind-the-scenes holdups.

That changes today, as not just one but two of his fan-favorite singles were officially released to DSPs: “Ms. Johnson,” which samples Musiq Soulchild’s 2007 single “teachme,” and the aforementioned “Psalm 62,” which samples Alicia Keys‘ notorious 2003 Grammy-winning hit, “You Don’t Know My Name.” Back in March, Foggie implored his fans to help him get the song out, writing, “okay guys I’ve tried everything in my power to get this out… maybe y’all could kindly ask miss alicia on my behalf lol.”

Well, it seemingly worked; this week, Foggie posted a follow-up tweet with a video of himself performing a snippet of the song at a piano alongside the New York singer herself to announce the single’s release.

With two of his massive overstock of songs out in the world, it’s only a matter of time until Foggieraw makes the leap from social media favorite to genuine superstar. Listen to “Psalm 62” above and “Ms. Johnson” below.