FORM Festival Is Bringing A Stellar Lineup To Arizona In 2018: Chance The Rapper, Beach House, And More

02.22.18

It’s no secret that some of the most exciting music festivals happening in the world are boutique events curated by music artists. Sled Island has a yearly program with a guest curator, while this year The National are launching their own event, to join the likes of Bon Iver, The Growlers, and Tyler, The Creator with successful institutions. Hundred Waters is less of a household name, but their yearly event called FORM Festival has been building a repuation for its inclusive lineups and stunning locale. The only problem in the past was that it was invite only. This year, that is changing.

For its first incarnation that will be ticketed to the public, FORM has announced a stellar bill, topped by Chance The Rapper, Skrillex, Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Courtney Barnett, Blood Orange, Charli XCX, and Daniel Ceasar. It’s a group of acts that ranges across genres and presents a pretty impressive cross-section of what is currently exciting in music. Going a bit further down the lineup, artists like Dirty Projectors, Grouper, Empress Of, Mitski, (Sandy) Alex G, Julie Byrne, Jenny Hval, Willow Smith, Half Waif, Sophie, Jay Som, and Vegabon all bolster the event. There will of course be an appearance from Hundred Waters themselves, plus a “liminal soundbath” with Jonsi from Sigur Ros.

FORM takes place from May 11th-13th in Arcosanti, Arizona, with tickets starting at $390 for the most modest package. In addition to the music, there promises to be stunning art installations, panels, and workshops. Tickets are available now.

