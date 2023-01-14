With a nearly four decades-long career, you would think that LL Cool J would have a movie about his meteoric rise. Sadly, he doesn’t. However, that may change soon. The OG rapper and Kennedy Center Honoree recently took to social media to tease the idea of making a biopic about his life. One actor in particular has made it known he would love the opportunity to portray the legendary hitmaker.

“Should I do a biopic?” LL Cool J tweeted on Thursday (January 12).

Should I do a bio pic? pic.twitter.com/6Z1cdpnOSE — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 12, 2023

Following the post’s reaction on social media, fans immediately started suggesting who could play the rap lothario. But one choice stands out from the rest. Former The Wire actor and 90210 star Mack Wilds quoted the tweet making an official plea for the possible role, saying, “I mean… what are we talking about?” he wrote with a smiley face emoji.

In a recent interview, the actor gushed about paying the iconic rapper.

“Hell, yes! I’d love to play LL,” Wilds told HipHopDX. “I’ve been trying to figure out if he’d do a biopic for years.”

Wilds then recalled when his father took him to his first concert, and LL Cool J was performing, noting that his love of the rapper-turned-actor began there.

“LL was my very first concert,” he explained. “He did a free concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn. My dad took me ’cause he saw I really connected to his music. He was my first understanding of stage presence.”