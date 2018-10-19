Fran Drescher Wants Cardi B To Play Her Daughter In A ‘Nanny’ Reboot

Getty Image

Cardi B has a lot on her plate right now. She has a new child that’s caused a lot of, well, changes in her life. And then there’s that feud with Nikki Minaj, which is in some state or another. But could acting be added onto the to do list?

Apparently, the rapper is being courted for a very specific role thanks to one of her animal print outfits. That’s right, The Nanny herself, Fran Drescher, wants Cardi B to play her daughter in a potential remake of the classic 90s sitcom. And this is more than a pipe dream, according to an interview Drescher has actually contacted Cardi’s people to see if it’s possible.

“She started it because she kind of paid homage to me, putting our pictures side by side when she was wearing animal print and it was me in animal from ‘The Nanny’ and that just went viral,” Drescher told Extra TV. “That got my creative juices going.”

In September, Cardi posted a photo of herself in animal print and described it as “Fran Drescher in Dolce & Gabbana.”