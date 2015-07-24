Martin Rickman, Uproxx

CHICAGO – There’s nothing about Freddie Gibbs that seems disingenuous. From his roots in Gary, Indiana to his long time spent in Los Angeles, Gibbs is just as forthright when talking about guns and drugs as he is putting Woody Allen on blast over on Snapchat, which he dubbed #TRAPCHAT a long time ago.

That energy and honesty shows through in droves at his live show. Gibbs, who connects with his audience in a way few can, will stop a verse if it wasn’t done the way he wanted the first time – or if he just wants people to hear it again for effect – and offer it back up with even more fire the second time around. With a new album on the way and Piñata, his collaboration with producer Madlib, still getting rave reviews more than a year after its release, it’s easy to think things couldn’t get much better.

They did.

Gibbs recently had a daughter at the end of April with fianceé Erica Dickerson, and there’s been a lot on his mind, although that seems to always be the case with the rapper.

So when Uproxx sat down with him following his explosive performance at Pitchfork Fest with Madlib – a performance which saw him do two encores, despite playing midday Sunday – Gibbs fired his answers off at rapid speed, tackling a bunch of subjects with ferocity.