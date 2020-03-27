French Montana Is Reportedly Being Sued For Sexual Battery

Trigger Warning: Description of alleged sexual assault.

French Montana is being accused of drugging and raping a woman at his home, according to court documents in a lawsuit obtained by The Blast. Pitchfork and Variety have confirmed the documents. The woman, whose identity is kept anonymous in the court records, alleges that French and his employee Mansour Bennouna gave her a shot during an early morning recording session, causing her to black out.

She further says that when she “regained consciousness,” it was 1:30 in the afternoon, and Bennouna was “spooning” her. She says that she “felt a pain in her pelvis, lower back and vagina.” A rape kit administered at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center reportedly confirmed the presence of semen. The woman reported the alleged rape to the police, accusing both French and Bennouna of sexually assaulting her.

The lawsuit includes French Montana, Mansour Bennouna, and French’s label Coke Boy Records, accusing French and Bennouna of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and sexual battery. The Jane Doe demands damages for “extreme emotional distress, anxiety, flashbacks and depression.”

See below for resources if you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline

http://www.rainn.org

1 800 656 HOPE (4673)

Crisis Text Line

http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)

SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741