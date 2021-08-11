Future and Brittni Mealy, the mother of his son Prince Wilburn, have had their personal disputes go public, and last night brought another one to the spotlight.

As HotNewHipHop notes, Mealy shared what appears to be a text conversation between Future and his son, in which he tells the child, “Your mother is a hoe!” Some people accused Mealy of fabricating the texts, to which she responded in an Instagram Story, “TF I GOT TO LIE FOR YOU SAID IT definitely your # and his SO STAND ON IT AND PIPE DOWN IF U DONT WANT THESE RECORDING POSTED!” She also added, “On GAWD YOU SAID IT THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children! Haven’t seen him in 3 months but in the same State I can Keep Going! Got a refund on his school Clothes today! Petty cause someone Don’t wanna be sexually active with you and just want to co parent!!”

Future tweeted, seemingly in response to the situation, “Pray for Her.” His mother, Stephanie Jester, also shared some words, writing, “It’s sad when ppl can’t get their way so they turn to social media for attention. No matter how much you give a person it’s never enough. We have to really pray for self-love because ppl take it out on everyone else.”

It’s quite the situation, so check out screenshots of some of the posts below.