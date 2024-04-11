Future and Metro Boomin are just a few hours away from dropping their second of two joint albums, with this one being titled We Still Don’t Trust You. The duo made waves with their first album together a few weeks ago, especially with Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake on “Like That.”

Fans are now waiting to see what this new release will bring — or if there will be any other disses in store. As of right now, though, the tracklist and those featured on We Still Don’t Trust You have yet to be revealed.

For those who are using Apple Music, here’s what to know about when it will be on the streaming platform.