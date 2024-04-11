Future and Metro Boomin are just a few hours away from dropping their second of two joint albums, with this one being titled We Still Don’t Trust You. The duo made waves with their first album together a few weeks ago, especially with Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake on “Like That.”
Fans are now waiting to see what this new release will bring — or if there will be any other disses in store. As of right now, though, the tracklist and those featured on We Still Don’t Trust You have yet to be revealed.
For those who are using Apple Music, here’s what to know about when it will be on the streaming platform.
When Can You Play Future And Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You Album On Apple Music?
Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You will be available starting at midnight ET, or 9 p.m. for those who live on the West Coast. If you’re in a different time zone, it will be out whenever albums typically drop in that location.
Until later tonight, fans can build up their anticipation by listening to their album titled We Don’t Trust You that dropped back in March.
We Still Don’t Trust You is out 4/12 via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records.