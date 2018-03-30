Where many festivals are having trouble finding women to put at the top of their bill, Los Angeles’ FYF Fest isn’t really struggling with the same issues. A year after going outside the box to nab both Bjork and Missy Elliott, the festival is reducing back to two days for 2018, with two women leading their lineup: Janet Jackson and Florence + The Machine.

The move comes just months after the festival’s founder Sean Carlson was unceremoniously dismissed from his position following allegations of sexual misconduct. The Goldenvoice-produced event promised to maintain its footprint in LA, hiring a woman in Jennifer Yacoubian to fill his position and now unveiling a full lineup that feels very much in line with the event’s aesthetic.

Also booked for the event are virtual headliners Future, The xx, and My Bloody Valentine, along with the likes of St. Vincent, Daniel Caesar, The Breeders, The Internet, Glassjaw, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Lucy Dacus, UMO, Rhye, U.S. Girls, Nils Frahm, Skepta, Car Seat Headrest, Yaeji, and Destroyer.



The new booker, Yacoubian, had this to say about the bill:

“FYF has been a Los Angeles staple for the past 15 years (happy anniversary to us!), and a very special event with a diverse booking that is unique to the festival. In the past 15 years, this festival has grown immensely with a strong team of women and men behind it to bring fans the best weekend of summer. And with incredible artists like Janet Jackson and Florence + The Machine topping this year’s bill, we are so psyched to have two badass women leading the roster as we head into FYF Fest 2018.”

Tickets go on sale next Friday, starting at $250 for a weekend pass. FYF Fest 2018 takes place on July 21 and 22 at LA’s Exposition Park.