FYI, Groupon Is Offering Steep Discounts On Danzig Concert Tickets

Good news if you’re a Danzig fan who’ll be in the LA area on August 30th: you can get tickets for his 25th anniversary show at the Gibson Ampitheater for $12.50 via Groupon, that’s a savings of $21.50 off of the $34 face value of a ticket to the show. Yes, get excited Danzig fans, because you can see him live in August for barely the cost of a good bowl of French onion soup, a Danzig favorite.
Here’s hoping the noted kitty litter purchaser’s performance is “less gay” than Hugh Jackman’s performance in Wolverine.
(Via Paul Scheer)
“Now you listen to me as hard as you fucking can. That fucking dressing room came with a fucking robot and now he’s fucking gone. If you see that motherfucker, you better tell him I’m looking for him. If I find out he’s over in Doyle’s dressing room I’m gonna be eating my cereal from the bottom of your fucking skull. Verstandlich?“
Can I pay with Fresh Step coupons?
I saw Danzig a few weeks back in London for £6.66
One of the best gigs I’ve been to in a long time :)