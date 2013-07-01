FYI, Groupon Is Offering Steep Discounts On Danzig Concert Tickets

Good news if you’re a Danzig fan who’ll be in the LA area on August 30th: you can get tickets for his 25th anniversary show at the Gibson Ampitheater for $12.50 via Groupon, that’s a savings of $21.50 off of the $34 face value of a ticket to the show. Yes, get excited Danzig fans, because you can see him live in August for barely the cost of a good bowl of French onion soup, a Danzig favorite.

Here’s hoping the noted kitty litter purchaser’s performance is “less gay” than Hugh Jackman’s performance in Wolverine.

(Via Paul Scheer)