G-Eazy’s mother has sadly passed away. The “No Limit” rapper shared the news on his Instagram with a carousel of images that showed the Bay Area native with his mom at different points in their lives. With them came a voice memo titled “Opportunity Cost Mom” which captures his mom being brought to tears as she says “so proud” of him and his accomplishments. The Instagram post was also made with a length captured that G-Eazy used to honor and remember his mom.

“I love you so much,” he wrote. “The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom. The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace. I love you so much.” He went on to call her an “inspiration” to and the “definition of super-human” before revealing that her death comes shortly after she convinced him to seek help for substance abuse.

“As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read,” he wrote. “Going to treatment for alcohol and drugs was my decision but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me. They say the opposite of addiction is connection, and I’d never felt more connected to you than I have in the past months. Coming home to this wasn’t easy, and nothing will ever be moving forward… but like you would always say, ‘one step at a time and don’t look at the summit’. I love you so much.”

You can read G-Eazy’s message and view the images of him with his mom above.