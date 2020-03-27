Schools are closed, but G-Eazy‘s heart stays open. The Bay Area rapper has pledged a month of free meals for local kids for the next month to offset the loss of school lunches during the coronavirus crisis, according to TMZ.

G-Eazy has partnered his Endless Summer Fund with Larkin Street Youth Services to fund Mi Morena, a local food truck, to help reach at-risk kids in communities that can’t access Larkin’s brick-and-mortar sites. The food truck will provide lunch seven days a week for the duration of San Francisco’s shelter-in-place order.

Gerald is far from the only rapper providing help to the community in this time of crisis. Yesterday, Russ gave away $20,000 on Twitter, splitting it up among 20 fans, some of whom have family members who work in health care and are dealing with the stress of the situation up close. Meanwhile, Cardi B pledged to donate the proceeds from iMarkkeyz’s “Coronavirus,” which samples an Instagram post Cardi made about the crisis, to charity. Finally, Meek Mill is pushing his S.A.F.E.R. Plan to protect inmates from the virus, asking fans to call their local governors to implement the plan.

