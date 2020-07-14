Rising star Gabriel Garzón-Montano, who Drake once sampled (on 2015’s “Jungle“), is gearing up to make his return to music with the follow-up to his critically-hailed 2017 debut album Jardín. The New York-based artist, who is of Columbian and French descent, announced the title and release date of his next album, Agüita, with an adventurous video for the album’s title track, which he previewed earlier this year in a lively session for COLORS.

The video for “Agüita,” shot on-location in Medellin and Pereira, Colombia, uses stunning shots of Garzón-Montano in vibrant locations to bring the song’s thumping, Reggaeton-inspired production to vivid life. He’s joined by a fleet of dancers, who give a further jolt of electricity to the pulsatic instrumental and dyamic visuals.

Of the genre-bending music he’s been creating since Jardín, Garzón-Montano said via press release, “The idea of genre uses fear of failure as a baseline. Genre puts the music in a box. This album is anti-genre. Anti-fear. Anti-box.”

Watch Gabriel Garzón-Montano’s “Agüita” video above and check out the tracklist below.

01. “Tombs”

02. “With a Smile”

03. “Muñeca”

04. “Fields”

05. “Mira My Look”

06. “Moonless”

07. “Someone”

08. “Bloom”

09. “Agüita”

10. “Blue Dot”

Agüita, the album, is due 10/2 on Jagjaguwar/Stones Throw.