Gabriel Garzón-Montano is days ahead from the release of his sophomore record Agüita. He’s already flexed his varied songwriting through the singles “Bloom,” “Someone,” and the album’s title track. Offering a final preview of the record before it debuts, Montano shared the Reggaeton-style single “Muñeca.”

About “Muñeca,” Montano said he was inspired by J Balvin’s rack “Reggaeton” while brainstorming the single’s instrumentals:

“The hook references the great Brazilian futbolista Pele, equating my game to his. My parallel to the American tradition of referencing Jordan in rap songs. The reference production and mix for this song was J Balvin’s ‘Reggaeton’ where he pays homage to the genre’s greats Tego Calderon and Daddy Yankee. Arun [the album’s engineer] and I really went in matching frequencies and doing research on plugins used and compression techniques for low end.”

In a recent interview with Uproxx ahead of the single’s release, Montano said he’s wary of the industry trying to mold him into an artist that he’s not: “On a fundamental level, it scares me. And then I get just sidelined with that every time. I’m supposed to sing about what matters to heart, but at your convenience? Do you feel safe enough to listen to my emotions? Until you do something so shocking and unimaginable, that it feels like the only way to break that is through such intense planning and preparations that there are moments of delight and perversion; muscular and virtuosic control of aesthetic.”

Listen to “Muñeca” above.

Agüita is out 10/2 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.