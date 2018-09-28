Getty Image

In a pretty quick space of time, Australian rockers Gang Of Youths have risen to become one of the most vibrant and buzzworthy forces in the modern rock landscape. Their latest album, Go Farther In Darkness was a sprawling, collection of open-hearted anthems, begging to be blasted out of car stereos and screamed at full fury. Just next month in fact, they will open up a variety of massive gigs for no less than Foo Fighters. While their fans continue to wait for a follow-up, the band has decided to satiate their appetite by dropping a live album next month.

Titled MTV Unplugged Live In Melbourne, the new record captured Gang Of Youths approaching their material in new, acoustic arrangements. To give people a sense of the vibe they were going for, today they shared one of the standout tracks from the set, the opening track off Go Farther In Darkness, “Fear And Trembling.”

Gang Of Youth’s new Unplugged live album is set to drop on October 26 via Sony Music. You can check out the album art and full tracklist below and pre-order it here.

1. “Let Me Down Easy”

2. “Fear And Trembling”

3. “Keep Me In The Open”

4. “The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows”

5. “The Heart Is A Muscle”

6. “Persevere”

7. “L’imaginaire”

8. “Do Not Let Your Spirit Wane”

9. “Go Farther In Lightness”

10. “Still Unbeaten Life”