Iconic hip-hop figure Fab 5 Freddy directs the video for Gang Starr’s “Family And Loyalty,” the veteran duo’s first new song in over 15 years. The video, shot on-location in Harlem and Fayetteville, NC, is the first video Gang Starr has ever shot without the presence of founding member Guru, who passed away in 2010. The video features Guru’s son, Keith Casim, who travels Guru’s New York City stomping grounds, and J. Cole, who conference calls in from his home court to deliver what he says is his final guest verse of 2019.

The video acts as a tribute to Guru’s memory, opening with a scene of a will reading and featuring scenes of a jeweler cutting precious stones interspersed between never-before-seen footage of Gang Starr performances. Of the touching sequences featuring his departed friend and partner Guru, surviving Gang Starr member DJ Premier said in the press release: “Everything is very emotional and raw, because he’s not here, but his spirit is here.”

He also noted that there were some worries that the video wouldn’t be completed on schedule due to Hurricane Dorian. “We shot the first half of this video on Cole’s turf and we had a very limited window in North Carolina,” he explained. “Fab 5 Freddy called me and he was really worried he would not be able to fly in from New York due to Hurricane Dorian. I told Freddy that Guru was piloting the flight and he would get him here safely and on time; and he did.”

“Family And Loyalty” is not only Gang Starr’s first new song since the group split up after the release of 2003’s The Ownerz, it’s also rumored to be the first song of brand-new project, as hinted by the group in a video of a voicemail from longtime friend and collaborator Nas.