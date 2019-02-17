Watch Gary Clark Jr. Make His ‘SNL’ Debut On ‘Pearl Cadillac’ — Complete With A Searing Guitar Solo

Editorial Director, Music
02.17.19

Gary Clark Jr. is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, This Land, and ahead of the record’s release on February 22 via Warner Bros. Records, he brought some of the songs to the Saturday Night Live stage. To kick off the evening, he performed one of the early singles from the project, “Pearl Cadillac” donning a forest green fedora for the slow-burning, bluesy track, which exhibits his astonishing guitar skills — like most of his music does. Though the song slinks along for a couple verses with standard structure, wait till the back half of the performance to kick in, when Clark Jr. really begins to open up on a guitar solo.

Keep in mind, Gary Clark Jr. is the kind of guitarist who has opened for Eric Clapton — that’s the level his guitar-playing is on. After This Land comes out in February, Gary is gearing up for a massive North American tour, including stops at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Los Angeles’ own Hollywood Bowl, and the nearby Santa Barbara Bowl. To get a taste of what that tour will be like, watch the performance above, and look out for his new album dropping very soon.

Gary Clark Jr. is a Warner Bros Records/Warner Music Group artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Around The Web

TAGSgary clark jr.Pearl Cadillacsaturday night liveThis Land

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 5 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 5 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP