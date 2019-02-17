Gary Clark Jr. is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, This Land, and ahead of the record’s release on February 22 via Warner Bros. Records, he brought some of the songs to the Saturday Night Live stage. To kick off the evening, he performed one of the early singles from the project, “Pearl Cadillac” donning a forest green fedora for the slow-burning, bluesy track, which exhibits his astonishing guitar skills — like most of his music does. Though the song slinks along for a couple verses with standard structure, wait till the back half of the performance to kick in, when Clark Jr. really begins to open up on a guitar solo.

Keep in mind, Gary Clark Jr. is the kind of guitarist who has opened for Eric Clapton — that’s the level his guitar-playing is on. After This Land comes out in February, Gary is gearing up for a massive North American tour, including stops at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Los Angeles’ own Hollywood Bowl, and the nearby Santa Barbara Bowl. To get a taste of what that tour will be like, watch the performance above, and look out for his new album dropping very soon.

Gary Clark Jr. is a Warner Bros Records/Warner Music Group artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.