Disgraced former United States Representative George Santos may (or may not) be a lot of things. But one thing we can be sure of is the fact that he’s a Barb. During a sitdown interview with Ziwe, which was published to YouTube today (December 18), Santos spit some bars from one of Nicki Minaj‘s earlier verses.

In a portion of the interview, Ziwe went through a list of civil rights icons, and prompted Santos to tell her what they each mean to her.

When asked about Marsha P. Johnson, Santos deemed the LGBTQ+ rights trailblazer a “very respectful, honorable person,” though he wasn’t quite clear on why he admired her.

Santos also made it quite evident that he didn’t know who James Baldwin or Harvey Milk were. He did, however, say that Saturday Night Live actor Bowen Yang deserves an EGOT for his impression of him.

Ziwe then asked about Nicki Minaj, whom Santos called a “queen.” She proceed to rap a portion of Minaj’s verse on Kanye West’s 2010 hit, “Monster.”

“Pull up in the monster, automobile,” rapped Ziwe. Santos popped in, rapping “Gangsta, with a bad b*tch that came from Sri Lanka.” He then let out a big laugh, and Ziwe’s reaction said everything you need to know about her thoughts on the situation.

You can watch the full interview above (if you must).