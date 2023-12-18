Fresh off his recent expulsion from Congress, and pivot into becoming a Cameo superstar, George Santos sat down for a Youtube interview with Ziwe where he attempted to deliver catty remarks while getting repeatedly zinged for his long, and well-documented history of lying.

While noting that Santos asked to be paid “three times” for the interview, Ziwe went to work trying to solve the greatest mystery of the disgraced congressman’s career: What was the deal with that random baby he was holding? Santos’ wild response set the stage for the tone of the interview.

Via The Daily Beast:

The comedian also tries to get the bottom of the confusion over the mysterious baby Santos was carrying around Congress, which led to him say he could “probably make a Black baby” on his own due to his “biracial” identity. “I feel like you’re lying to me,” Ziwe told him, repeatedly refusing to let Santos get away with his attempts to explain away his blatant exaggerations about his personal story.

However, it wasn’t all zingers. Santos tip-toed closely to spilling tea on his former colleagues. He called Kevin McCarthy and Lindsey Graham “frauds,” yet notably refused to fire shots at Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. In fact, Santos made sure to reiterate that he’s all MAGA by proclaiming that “Gen Z loves Trump. He’s an icon.”

As for the rest of the Republican Party, Santos accused them of being liars, which is extremely rich considering the source.

“They’re hacks. They’re not doing anything but lying to you,” Santos said via The Hollywood Reporter. “If a politician’s mouth is moving on Capitol Hill, they’re lying to you.”

After almost getting him to confess to his crimes several times, Ziwe finally got to the next biggest question surrounding Santos after the mystery baby, of course.