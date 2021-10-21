Ghoulavelii Gives A Haunting ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Performance Of ‘WTFS’

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time for the spooky Seattle grunge rapper Ghoulavelii to stop by the Sessions set to let listeners know he’s “WTFS” — that’s “with the f*ck sh*t” for those not-well-versed in Gen-Z-speak.

The punky, grungey trap rapper has been active for a few years, garnering attention as more of a rock adherent throughout high school. However, as the walls between those darker, more underground scenes and the super popular trap rap scene eroded due to the explosion of SoundCloud rap in 2015 — you know, the Lil Uzi Verts, Trippie Redds, and Playboi Cartis that currently run a sizable chunk of hip-hop — Ghoul also made the switch, seeing his buzz grow to the point of a record deal with Alamo Records.

His most recent body of work was 2020’s #ariesrevenge, released independently and distributed by Create Music Group (best known for publishing Tekashi 69’s debut album Dummy Boy in 2018).

