Giveon Shares Tour Dates Ahead Of His Debut Album, ‘Give Or Take’

Long Beach crooner Giveon had a breakout 2021 that culminated in a well-attended late afternoon performance at Coachella earlier this year. Earlier this month, the “Heartbreak Anniversary” singer announced the release date for his debut album, Give Or Take, and today, he shared the dates for his upcoming tour in support of the album. Tickets go on sale at 10 am local time on June 17. You can grab those and pre-save the album here.

8/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

8/17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

8/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

8/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

8/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

8/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National

8/27 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

8/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

8/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

8/31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/2 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

9/3 – Miami, FL @ The Oasis

9/4 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

9/8 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

9/9 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

9/10 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

9/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

9/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

9/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

9/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound **Festival Date

9/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

9/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/21 – Seattle , WA- The Paramount Theatre

9/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

9/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

9/25 – Denver, CO- The Mission Ballroom

9/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

9/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

9/30 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/2 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/4 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Theater

10/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room At Old National Centre

10/9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/11 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

10/12 – Pittsburgh , PA- Stage AE

10/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY