Rhode Island rapper Gizmo rages out in a vein-popping performance of his song “100 Eyes” for UPROXX Sessions. Coming from his Argus Panoptes EP, named for the many-eyed giant in Greek mythology, “100 Eyes” sees Gizmo threatening would-be enemies with overkill, warning them “I don’t do eye for an eye / F*ck all that sh*t, bitch, I’m leaving you blind.”

With metal-esque, violent imagery and an angry delivery, Gizmo might push some folks back on their heels. Fortunately, judging from the “f*ck racists” t-shirt he wore to the studio on shoot day, it seems that aggression is directed towards a very specific target. Gizmo’s over-the-top, gruesome imagery finds its roots in the horrorcore subgenre kickstarted by The RZA’s Gravediggas group in the early ’90s and whose adherents include Eminem and a young Tyler The Creator.

Watch Gizmo’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “100 Eyes” above.

