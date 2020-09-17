Music

Gizmo Rages Out In A Vein-Popping ‘100 Eyes’ Performance For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Rhode Island rapper Gizmo rages out in a vein-popping performance of his song “100 Eyes” for UPROXX Sessions. Coming from his Argus Panoptes EP, named for the many-eyed giant in Greek mythology, “100 Eyes” sees Gizmo threatening would-be enemies with overkill, warning them “I don’t do eye for an eye / F*ck all that sh*t, bitch, I’m leaving you blind.”

With metal-esque, violent imagery and an angry delivery, Gizmo might push some folks back on their heels. Fortunately, judging from the “f*ck racists” t-shirt he wore to the studio on shoot day, it seems that aggression is directed towards a very specific target. Gizmo’s over-the-top, gruesome imagery finds its roots in the horrorcore subgenre kickstarted by The RZA’s Gravediggas group in the early ’90s and whose adherents include Eminem and a young Tyler The Creator.

Watch Gizmo’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “100 Eyes” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too..

