Organizers of the Glastonbury Festival were forced to cancel the 2020 edition, and over the past few months, it wasn’t entirely clear if the 2021 edition would be able to happen either. Now, it’s official: Once again, Glastonbury won’t happen this year, as the 2021 fest has been canceled.

The news was revealed in a statement signed by festival founder Michael Eavis and organizer Emily Eavis. The message, which was shared on social media and the Glastonbury website, reads:

“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down. As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022! We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead. With love, Michael & Emily.”

To music fans who have been keeping up with Glastonbury news, this latest update isn’t all that surprising. Last summer, Michael Eavis said, “The only certainty, I think, is the year after, 2022, to be perfectly candid, so we might have to wait for two years maybe.”

Now, it remains to be seen if this cancellation sets a precedent for North American festivals.