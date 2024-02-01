GloRilla Celebrated Reaching A Celibacy Challenge Milestone Despite Interference From ‘Da Devil’ And Vision Issues

“FNF” rapper GloRilla reached a milestone in her 90-day celibacy resolution, but apparently, it wasn’t easy. The Memphis rapper previously joked that she was losing her vision just a 10th of the way into the challenge, asking her Twitter followers to “send help” and even claiming to have experienced something like synesthesia: “I be having to take my sunglasses off just to hear,” she jested.

Her latest update sounds like things haven’t gotten any easier. “Listen , I reached day 30 of my celibacy & yall on here posting all dese positions is nun but da devil,” she lamented. “Get Dee behind me satan !!!” While it’s not quite clear what “positions” she’s referring to, it’s not hard to imagine that some NSFW posts going around on Twitter since the Tesla guy hasn’t exactly cracked down on explicit content (and wouldn’t have the resources to do so if he tried after some spectacularly bad business decisions).

Fortunately for Glo, she’s got plenty to keep herself busy — including, hopefully, working on her debut album for CMG. Last August, she told Good Morning America she was working on the project but that her main goal was to “make another song that’s gonna have all the girls screaming — and another anthem.”