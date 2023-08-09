Over the past year, Memphis rapper, GloRilla has made an incredible breakthrough. With two back-to-back hits — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” — Glo has already shown herself to be a heavy hitter.

These songs would later appear on her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, which was released last November, and she would be announced as a Grammy nominee for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance the following month. Now, GloRilla is gearing up for her full-length debut album.

Glo talked about the upcoming album in an interview with Good Morning America, as part of a series commemorating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. She didn’t give away too many details, but she promised we can expect more fun, women-empowering songs.

“I’m excited about it,” said Glo. “I plan on going number one. I gotta make another song that’s gonna have all the girls screaming — and another anthem.”

Additionally, Glo has other milestones to look forward to. Yesterday, MTV announced that Glo is nominated for Best New Artist, and Best Hip-Hop alongside Cardi B for their “Tomorrow 2” collaboration.

Elsewhere in the Good Morning America interview, Glo called Cardi’s verse on “Tomorrow 2” her “favorite feature of all time.”

