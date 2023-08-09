Music

GloRilla Teased Her Upcoming Debut Album, And Said She Wants Another Song That’ll Have ‘All The Girls Screaming’

Over the past year, Memphis rapper, GloRilla has made an incredible breakthrough. With two back-to-back hits — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” — Glo has already shown herself to be a heavy hitter.

These songs would later appear on her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, which was released last November, and she would be announced as a Grammy nominee for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance the following month. Now, GloRilla is gearing up for her full-length debut album.

Glo talked about the upcoming album in an interview with Good Morning America, as part of a series commemorating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. She didn’t give away too many details, but she promised we can expect more fun, women-empowering songs.

“I’m excited about it,” said Glo. “I plan on going number one. I gotta make another song that’s gonna have all the girls screaming — and another anthem.”

Additionally, Glo has other milestones to look forward to. Yesterday, MTV announced that Glo is nominated for Best New Artist, and Best Hip-Hop alongside Cardi B for their “Tomorrow 2” collaboration.

Elsewhere in the Good Morning America interview, Glo called Cardi’s verse on “Tomorrow 2” her “favorite feature of all time.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×