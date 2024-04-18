GloRilla was busy online promoting “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Wednesday, April 17, so nothing seemed amiss. However, according to TMZ, GloRilla was “arrested and booked […] on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming and possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, and a separate traffic charge” in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

TMZ obtained the police report, which details that the platinum-certified rapper born Gloria Woods was taken to jail at 6:12 a.m. on Tuesday morning, April 16, but “bonded out a few hours later.” GloRilla suffered “a wardrobe malfunction.” When police wanted GloRilla to submit to a breathalyzer, which GloRilla reportedly “refused,” her “breast slipped out from under her clothes.”

GloRilla had initially been pulled over by police around 4 a.m. EST because she was spotted “making a U-turn at a solid red traffic light.” The reporting police officer claimed GloRilla’s car smelled of alcohol and marijuana, and while GloRilla allegedly admitted that she had been drinking earlier in the evening, “she wouldn’t say how much she’d consumed and insisted she was good to drive.”

The police report states that a field sobriety test was administered, including “the eye-follow test, the walk-and-turn, one-leg balance,” and asking GloRilla to walk in a straight line. As per TMZ, “the cops claim she bombed” most of these sobriety tests and especially struggled with “staying on her feet.”

As of this writing, GloRilla has not publicly commented on this matter.

