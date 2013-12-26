Google Has Banned Rap Genius From Appearing In Its Search Results

Lyrics sites like Rap Genius have come under all sorts of fire of late for a variety of things, not the least of which being shady SEO practices. And because so much of a lyrics site’s traffic comes from search — specifically music fans searching for lyrics of songs they like — getting the boot from Google is a potential death blow for a site like Rap Genius. But that’s exactly what they’re now facing, as Google has removed them from their search algorithm.
Reports the LA Times:
Google took down Rap Genius after it was revealed that the lyrics website, which received $15 million in funding from Andreesson Horowitz last year, was offering bloggers exposure through its social media accounts in exchange for links to its website on their music blogs.
One of the important factors in the algorithm used to determine Google’s search rankings is how many pages link to each website, so by asking bloggers to link to Rap Genius in exchange for the exposure, the lyrics website was taking the linking into its own hands.
RIP Rap Genius.
(Via LA Times)
I used to be torn on Rap Genius. On one hand, I am a lilly-white-ass dude, so I actually appreciate the explanation of the slang, and more importantly the context within the song. Rap Genius has always had a leg-up on Urban Dictionary in that regard.
However, they tend to be a bit too cutesy in the explanations that come of as “cool dad trying to connect to his teenage children” at best, and flat-out racist at their worst. Mix in these shaaaaady SEO practices and I guess they don’t have my clicks anymore. (searches Urban Dictionary for “Trap House”)
Google is upset that they went public with it. “Include these links to Justine Bieber lyrics in your post and your post will be a top search result for people looking for Justine Beiber lyrics and we’ll get traffic from people clicking the links.”
They’re not mad. They broke Google’s rules and it was blackhat SEO: [jmarbach.com]
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch of assholes
that pic makes them hard to like
It looks like someone cloned Jean Ralphio in that pic…
Google’s rules are arbitrary. Rap Genius is only in trouble because it went public.
Their decision to punish sites is arbitrary. [support.google.com]
Certain sites like Quora get away with flaunting the rules. Stack Exchange took awhile to surpass Experts Exchange’s rankings doing things the right way.