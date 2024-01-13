New year. Same feuds. Following Drake‘s latest online post, fans believe the rapepr is on his worst behavior.

In 2023, after several subtle jabs in music or across social media, his longstanding tensions with Pusha T, Joe Budden, and ASAP Rocky were a constant topic of conversation. Even his rumored feud with Metro Boomin has fans on high alert. On January 12, Drake fanned the flame further with a post on Instagram.

Drake took to his Instagram Stories to promote his friend and Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage’s latest album, American Dream. The screenshot, captioned “talk to them my brother,” showed Drake jamming out to Savage’s song “Just Like Me,” which features Burna Boy and Metro Boomin. Although it would be quite easy to miss, near the bottom of the image where the song’s information is displayed, Drake made a minor edit: Drake blocked out Metro’s name using several shouting emojis.

Fans immediately spotted the petty modification. However, given Metro Boomin’s past online comments, many people have sided with Drake’s decision to update the image. Metro Boomin hasn’t directly responded to Drake’s latest jab. Instead, he’s liked a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) praising the collaboration.

American Dream is out now via Epic Records. Find more information here.