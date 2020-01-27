How Grammy Performers And Attendees Celebrated The Legacy Of The Late Kobe Bryant

The biggest night in music didn’t feel so major this year after the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Laker icon died yesterday at 41 in a Calabasas helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. News of his death sent tremors throughout the world, especially Kobe’s adopted home of Los Angeles.

LA’s Staples Center, the site of this year’s Grammys, was full of entertainers who have been patrons on nights when Kobe scored 50, hit clutch playoff shots, and clinched championships. But sadly, the only physical remnants of the Mamba last night were the illuminated 8 and 24 jerseys that hovered over the proceedings. They were glum reminders of just how minute the night’s trophy dispersal was in the grand scheme of life.

Grammy host Alicia Keys opened up the show by acknowledging the “crazy sadness” reverberating throughout the city. She added, “I’m literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” Several performers paid homage to Kobe throughout the ceremony, which many people on social media proclaimed should be outright canceled or postponed.

It’s unlikely that the Grammy committee gave much thought to halting their 62nd showcase, but the online sentiment reflected Kobe’s massive impact. He’s a transcendent figure who has been canonized in pop culture for over 20 years. He was a father of four, and his wife is currently expecting. It’s understandable that many people, even non-basketball fans, were too flummoxed by grief to give the Grammy festivities the attention they usually garner.

Many of Kobe’s fans took to the Staples Center to grieve him and his daughter earlier in the day. People in attendance noted the throng of fans in Lakers gear crossing paths with tuxedo-clad Grammy attendees. Even for a city rooted in spectacle, the scene was unforgettable.

Fox LA tweeted that, “officials [were] asking people not to gather outside of the Staples Center due to tonight’s Grammy Awards,” but no one was going to honor that wish. As Alicia Keys proclaimed, the Staples Center was Kobe’s house, and every artist in the building was just a guest. Fans were going to pay homage. That commemorative energy carried over to the ceremonies.

"We love you Kobe." @aliciakeys and Boyz II Men sing in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family at the opening of the #Grammys https://t.co/kk0nIau0ee pic.twitter.com/v3KpXSkvyW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish and Rick Ross spoke on his legacy. The Jonas Brothers reportedly canceled interviews out of respect for Kobe and his daughter, wearing purple ribbons on the red carpet as a reference to the Lakers’ purple and gold color scheme. DJ Khaled took pictures holding a Kobe shirt emblazoned with 1996, the year Kobe was drafted into the NBA. He noted, “it’s hard to even celebrate.” But they tried.