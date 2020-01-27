Lil Nas X Was Joined By Surprise Guest Nas For A Rendition Of ‘Rodeo’ At The Grammys

Of course, one of the biggest musical takeaways of 2019 was the massive success of Lil Nas X’s surprise hit “Old Town Road,” which came out of nowhere to break chart records. The song wasn’t just his doing, though, as he recruited a bunch of people for various remixes of the song. Lil Nas X was actually joined by a good handful of those folks for his Grammys performance, as he took the stage with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey.

He included a Kobe Bryant tribute at the start of the performance by having his jersey draped over a chair in his living room set. From there, he worked through multiple rooms on stage, meeting up with a new collaborator in each one. Then, in an unannounced move, Lil Nas X was joined by the original Nas for a rendition of the thematically appropriate “Rodeo.”

Lil Nas X racked up an impressive six Grammy nominations this year: “Old Town Road” is up for Record Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video. Additionally, “Panini” is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance, 7 is up for Album Of The Year, and Lil Nas X himself is up for Best New Artist.

Watch the performance above, and find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees and winners here.