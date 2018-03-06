The Grammys’ Task Force On Women Has Found A Very Qualified Leader: The Co-Founder Of Time’s Up

03.06.18

The bad news with the Grammys is that, whether or not it’s intentional, the biggest night in music has a problem with female representation. The good news, though, is that they realize this and are looking to make some changes to bring more balance to the situation: Grammy President Neil Portnow said last month that the Recording Academy would create an
“independent task force” that will “review every aspect of what we do as an organization and identify where we can do more to overcome the explicit barriers and unconscious biases that impede female advancement in the music community.”

Now this task force is becoming more and more crystallized, and today, Portnow has announced that a leader for the task force has been chosen: Tina Tchen, a woman who is supremely qualified for the position. Tchen is a lawyer whose impressive resume includes co-founding the Time’s Up movement and the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, and previously serving as chief of staff to former First Lady Michelle Obama. As for the rest of the task force, “about half of the 15 to 20 member team” has been lined up, according to Billboard.

