The fourth musical edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets keeps the venom from the NFL edition a few months back, aiming it at some of music’s bigger names from over the past few decades. All of the major genres get some representation here, with Alice Cooper likely being the oldest and Zendaya representing the youngest of the group. Apparently, the former looks like a ball sack with face paint on and the latter looks like a whole spaghetti, which incorrectly says is a “bowl of spaghetti.”

Those are far from the worst, though, and also far from the most entertaining. Calling Common the pottery barn of rap is hilarious considering all of the artists he’s worked with and how long he’s been creating music. It’s almost as funny as the person who says that Usher would stop “dead ass” right in the middle of sex because “he got chilly.”