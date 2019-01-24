Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since their debut album Count Your Blessings in 2006, British group Bring Me The Horizon has drifted away from the metalcore sound they started out with. Case in point: Their new album, Amo, comes out tomorrow, and it includes “Nihilist Blues,” a song featuring Grimes that doesn’t fit that description at all.

Instead of heavy guitar-driven rock, the track has more of a trance and industrial influence. The most obvious reference point is Nine Inch Nails, and the band’s Jordan Fish previously said the song is “an example of us really going for it on this record”:

“It’s like this dark rave song or something — it’s absolutely mental, and it might be my favorite on the whole album. I’m sure people will hear it and go, ‘What the f*ck?!’ but whatever. It’s very different in sound for us. We’re big fans of Grimes and she loved the song. She actually sent it back with all these added elements which we weren’t expecting, but she’s super-creative and she’d completely gone to town on it. That elevated the song to a whole new level. She’s someone we respect, and not really someone you’d expect to find working with a metal band. Or a rock band. Or whatever it is we are…”

Singer Oli Sykes also said of the album, “Amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we’ve created an album that’s more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we’ve done before.”

Listen to “Nihilist Blues” above.

Amo is out 1/25 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.