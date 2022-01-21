After making a strong arrival in 2019 with Dior Deposits, Guapdad 4000 brought things to a new level last year with 1176 alongside Illmind. The fourteen songs on the project, which featured contributions from Buddy, P-Lo, and more, showed the Bay Area rapper’s artistic growth. Keeping this in mind, he also makes sure to have some fun with his music and that’s what he does on his latest single, “I Need Bands.”

The track, which marks Guapdad’s first song of the year, captures his tunnel vision approach towards stacking his paper over a sample of LL Cool J’s seminal 1987 hit “I Need Love.” Ironically enough, the video released with the song shows him freely spending his money at strip clubs and high-end luxury stores. The song also proves that Guapdad’s mindset hasn’t changed despite it being a new year as “I Need Bands” arrives just a month after he delivered a music video for “Money.” The track was the first song the rapper released following his 1176 album with Illmind.

Guapdad’s 2021 year also included a remix of “How Many” with Rick Ross, videos for “Chicken Adobo” and “She Wanna” with P-Lo, and great collaboration between him and fellow West Coast rapper Buddy for “PlayStation.” His 2020 year featured two EPs: Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1, and Platinum Falcon Returns.

You can watch the video for “I Need Bands” above.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.