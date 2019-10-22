Over the past month or so, Gucci Mane’s beef with The Breakfast Club‘s DJ Envy and Angela Yee has escalated to a new level. The whole thing began in 2016 when Mane and Yee argued about previous interactions they may or may not have had, depending on who you believe. The situation was quiet over the last few years, but Mane revived the feud earlier this month when he insisted he was banned from the show, a claim that Yee denied. Last week, Mane clarified that he wasn’t technically banned, but that the hosts denied his interview requests when he was trying to promote new music.

Now the beef appears to be at the point where the situation could potentially get physical. About 54 minutes into a new interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the rumors of Mane’s Breakfast Club ban came up, and Mane had some not-so-kind words for Envy, calling him a “p*ssy.” He goes on to say that he wants to confront Envy about the situation, and if things don’t go well, he could throw hands: “I’ma confront him about what he and Angela did, and if he come at me wrong, I’ma slap the shit out of him. It ain’t gonna be his first time getting slapped.”

Envy has since responded to what Mane said, writing on Instagram, “This isn’t the 1st time I’ve been threatened by an artist and probably won’t be the last time… I never been slapped, or snuffed or jumped before so not sure where that came from… but funny by all means… @laflare1017 was never banned from the @breakfastclubam When asked, ‘Would I do an interview without Yee…’ My reply was, ‘I will not do anything unless you clear it with my co-worker.. We call that riding for your team where I’m from!!! And he’s upset because my coworker defended herself.”

Watch Mane’s full interview with Charlamagne Tha God above.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.