Now that Gunna is officially back, he’s gearing up for his first shows in over a year, booking the Barclays Center in New York and YouTube Theater in Los Angeles for a pair of comeback concerts in September. Presumably, he’s testing the waters for a full-length tour before committing the resources to one — something that some of his peers may want to look into before attempting full-fledged arena tours next time around.

Naturally, Gunna will be performing songs from his new album, A Gift And A Curse, and fittingly themed each of the shows for one half of the album’s title/concept. The New York show, taking place on Saturday, September 9, will be “The Gift,” while the Thursday, September 28 show in Los Angeles will be “The Curse” (ahem, excuse you, sir). If he explains the reasoning behind each selection, it’ll likely be at the shows rather than before; since accepting a plea deal to get out of jail, the Atlanta rapper has made himself scarce online.

Who could blame him, with half the rap world calling him a snitch — regardless of the circumstances of the deal, which so far has only required him to plead guilty to one count of racketeering. While that’s still bad news for Young Thug, who remains incarcerated awaiting trial, Gunna is not required to testify under the terms of his plea. For now, though, rap fans who aren’t worried about all that can look forward to seeing Gunna live on stage again very soon.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.