Gunna Throws A Kinky Boat Party In His Debaucherous ‘F*kumean’ Video

Gunna may be stressed out from the legal issues that have been plaguing him and the other members of YSL Records for the past year, but that won’t stop him from making his own entertainment. In the video for “F*kumean” from his new album A Gift And A Curse, Gunna throws a boat party with some of his lady friends — but not before stopping for “party favors” at a local sex shop. The video plays out like a home video, complete with fisheye lenses and other in-camera effects to give viewers the impression of being there.

“F*kumean” is a more fun, upbeat single for Gunna after prior releases “Back To The Moon” and “Alright” found the Atlanta rapper in a contemplative — and somewhat combative — mood. In the video for “Bread & Butter,” Gunna took at and refuted the sentiments circulating throughout the hip-hop community that he “snitched” on Young Thug, which have caused him to lose even close collaborators like Wheezy as plenty of respected figures in hip-hop turn their backs on him — even though many of those same performers insist there was nothing to snitch about in the first place.

Watch Gunna’s ‘F*kumean’ video above.

A Gift And A Curse is out now via Young Stoner Life/300 Entertainment.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.