Here Is Gunna’s ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ Setlist

Gunna officially kicked off his Bittersweet Tour this past weekend in Columbus, Ohia, including the live debuts of his new singles “Bittersweet” and “Whatsapp (Wassam).” He also debuted a number of songs from his upcoming album, One Of Wun, while the majority of the set was made up of songs from his most recent album, A Gift And A Curse. You can see the full setlist below, courtesy of Setlist.fm, and the remaining tour dates under that.
Gunna Tour Setlist
01. “Bittersweet”
02. “Whatsapp (Wassam)”
03. “Prada Dem”
04. “Back At It”
05. “Bottom”
06. “Cash Sh*t”
07. “IDK Nomore”
08. “South To West”
09. “Dollaz On My Head”
10. “Met Gala”
11. “Yosemite” (Travis Scott cover)
12. “Pedestrian”
13. “Sold Out Dates”
14.”Drip Too Hard”
15. “Top Off”
16. “P Power”
17. “Poochie Gown”
18. “Nasty Girl/ On Camera”
19. “Baby Birkin”
20. “[New Song]”
21. “Banking On Me”
22. “Alright”
23. “Bread & Butter”
24. “Back To The Moon”
25. “Paybach”
26. “Turned Your Back”
27. “Go Crazy”
28. “I Was Just Thinking”
29. “Drip Or Drown”
30. “[New Song]”
31. “Hot” (Young Thug cover)
32. “Ski” (Young Thug cover)
33. “Oh Okay”
34. “Pushin P”
35. “Fukumean”
36. “Rodeo Dr”
37. “Livin Wild”
38. “[New Song]”
39. “This Year (Blessings)” (Victor Thompson cover)
Gunna Tour Dates
05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
* festival date, without Flo Milli