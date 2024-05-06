Here Is Gunna’s ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ Setlist

Gunna officially kicked off his Bittersweet Tour this past weekend in Columbus, Ohia, including the live debuts of his new singles “ Bittersweet ” and “ Whatsapp (Wassam) .” He also debuted a number of songs from his upcoming album, One Of Wun, while the majority of the set was made up of songs from his most recent album, A Gift And A Curse . You can see the full setlist below, courtesy of Setlist.fm , and the remaining tour dates under that.

Gunna Tour Setlist

01. “Bittersweet”

02. “Whatsapp (Wassam)”

03. “Prada Dem”

04. “Back At It”

05. “Bottom”

06. “Cash Sh*t”

07. “IDK Nomore”

08. “South To West”

09. “Dollaz On My Head”

10. “Met Gala”

11. “Yosemite” (Travis Scott cover)

12. “Pedestrian”

13. “Sold Out Dates”

14.”Drip Too Hard”

15. “Top Off”

16. “P Power”

17. “Poochie Gown”

18. “Nasty Girl/ On Camera”

19. “Baby Birkin”

20. “[New Song]”

21. “Banking On Me”

22. “Alright”

23. “Bread & Butter”

24. “Back To The Moon”

25. “Paybach”

26. “Turned Your Back”

27. “Go Crazy”

28. “I Was Just Thinking”

29. “Drip Or Drown”

30. “[New Song]”

31. “Hot” (Young Thug cover)

32. “Ski” (Young Thug cover)

33. “Oh Okay”

34. “Pushin P”

35. “Fukumean”

36. “Rodeo Dr”

37. “Livin Wild”

38. “[New Song]”

39. “This Year (Blessings)” (Victor Thompson cover)

Gunna Tour Dates

05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *

06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

* festival date, without Flo Milli