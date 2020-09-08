Chloe and Halle Bailey of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle have had an immensely busy year thus far. Just a few months ago, the sister pair released their sizzling sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, and have since found clever ways to stage at-home performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the 2020 MTV VMAs pre-show. The two even tapped Doja Cat and Mulatto to lend verses on a revved-up remix of their hit “Do It.” But that’s not all they have in store for this year. Halle recently revealed she has begun recording the soundtrack to Disney’s upcoming live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid after she landed the lead role as Ariel.

While the pandemic has surely halted some production, that hasn’t stopped Halle from working on the upcoming film’s soundtrack. A recent interview with Cosmopolitan confirmed Halle is already in the soundtrack’s recording process. “Whenever individual opportunities come, it’s exciting because when one of us wins, the other one does too,” Halle said about the upcoming project.

Last year, The Little Mermaid‘s director Rob Marshall confirmed Halle’s casting and said, “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

