In an already major year for Halle Bailey, she will be among the honorees at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Method Man will be hosting the event, as Bailey, actress Danielle Brooks, Starz’s original programming president Kathryn Busby, and screenwriter Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

“The intersection of joy and justice is where community thrives,” Essence Ventures’ President and CEO, Caroline Wanga, shared in a statement. “We don’t ever need to diminish our collective power and accomplishments; due to the work we are still doing to exist equitably. The past year tested this intersection within one of our most sacred cultural realms when the entertainment industry faced the gridlock of stakeholder value and WORTH.

“In parallel, the assets that the industry creates as a direct infusion of joy that propels our community through the depth and breadth of life were stagnated as a clear and just outcome stayed uncertain,” she added. “While parts of the incongruence have stabilized, there is still significant work to be done to create sustainable change.”

The Essence event will be held at the Academy Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 7. The ceremony aims to continue to “highlight the strength, grace, and influence of Black women in the entertainment industry,” as this year’s theme is “Radiant Power.”

More information can be found on their website.