As they did with Rihanna in 2023, fans frantically played detective to determine if Halle Bailey was expecting her first child. For months, the “Angel” singer managed to avoid discussing future plans with her boyfriend DDG. That all changed on January 6, when the first-time parents confirmed the birth of their son, Halo.

Now that the news is out, Bailey has begun sharing content she recorded while pregnant. But some aren’t particularly fond of the light-hearted material, given how secretive Bailey had been. Some have even called her out for gaslighting and lying to her followers when they asked if she was with child. Well, Bailey has had enough. On January 28, Bailey took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam folks for pushing the narrative.

“I never lied or even said anything about it, honey,” she wrote. “Making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went. I’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? And I’m gonna share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely. If you don’t wanna see it, just keep scrolling, baby LOL. God bless you! 😘♥️”

Bailey previously revealed that she stirred clear from social media to maintain her sanity while pregnant. Her sister, Uproxx cover star Chlöe, echoed this decision and encouraged her to enjoy the pregnancy offline to avoid people’s opinions online.