Here Are The Head In The Clouds Festival Los Angeles Set Times For 2023

This weekend, the annual Head In The Clouds festival is kicking off in Los Angeles. With lots of major acts spread across the two days, there is something for all the fans attending. Here is what to know about the 2023 set times.

On Saturday, doors open at 12 p.m. and performances kick off at the same time with DJ Triple XL on the Honda Double Happiness stage. Warren Hue starts on the 88rising stage at 1:35 p.m. and B will be at the Eternal Energy Dance Tent at 1:45. Then, later in the afternoon, Rina Sawayama is on from 4:45-5:30 p.m. (88 Rising stage), then Akini Jing holds the other Honda stage at 5:30-6 p.m.

As the night goes on, others not to miss include Phum Viphurit (Honda) and Autograf (Eternal Energy) at 7, Zedd (88 Rising) at 7:30, Tokimonsta (Eternal Energy) at 8:35, Rich Brian (88) at 8:45, Keith Ape (Honda) at 9:25, and finally, Jackson Wang closing out the main stage at 10:05 p.m..

Sunday’s schedule follows a similar format for doors and starting performances. Performances on the 88 Rising stage include Løren at 1:25, Zion.T at 4:40, XG at 5:50, Yoasobi at 6:55, Niki at 8:05, and the festival finale with Tiger JK, Yoonmirae, Masiwei, KnowKnow, and more.

On the Honda stage in the evening, Lyn Lapid starts at 5:20, followed by GrentPerez at 6:25, and Eyedress from 7:30-8:05 p.m..

Check out the complete Head In The Clouds set times for 2023 above.