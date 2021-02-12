Following a four-month prison stay for possession of a knife, UK rapper Headie One returned to the rap scene in April 2020 to continue work on his debut album. That project, Edna, would arrive later in the fall where it would be met with rave reviews. Now, Headie One will begin his 2021 on a much higher note with the deluxe reissue of Edna. The re-release comes with a new video for his and Burna Boy’s joint track, “Siberia.”

The visual kicks off with Headie One standing out in the cold while he reflects on a past that was as harsh as the freezing climate he finds himself in. He also makes sure to flex his riches to listeners rapping, “Sat there by my gun and my b*tch YSL / If I style in Chanel, shawty’s stylin’ as well.” After laying off the song’s hook, the attention shifts to Burna Boy who finds himself in a much warmer area with the help of a beautiful woman beside him. The afro-fusion star’s contribution is braggadocios and filled with confidence as he flaunts his material possessions and his standoffish approach to his peers he deems unworthy of being around him.

In addition to “Siberia” with Burna Boy, the deluxe edition of Edna brings eight new songs to the album for a total of 28 tracks. Rich The Kid, Rv, and Northsidebenji will join Future, Drake, Kaash Paige, Mahalia, and others who appeared on the albusm standard edition.

Watch the “Siberia” video above.

Edna (Deluxe) is out now via Relentless. Get it here.