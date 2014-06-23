Hear Sam Smith’s Lovely Cover Of Whitney Houston’s ‘How Will I Know’

Since appearing on SNL in March, Sam Smith, who’s to Adele as Mark is to Sarah on Orphan Black, has exploded in popularity. His debut album, In the Lonely Hour (the most sad British guy album title ever?), hit #1 in the U.K., and his is a face that’s been re-GIF’d a million times over on Tumblr.

And now that he’s super-famous, he’s able to cover a Whitney Houston classic, “How Will I Know,” without anyone giving him grief. The fact that it’s spectacular helps, too.