Hear Sam Smith’s Lovely Cover Of Whitney Houston’s ‘How Will I Know’

#Sam Smith #Cover Songs #Live Music
06.23.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Since appearing on SNL in March, Sam Smith, who’s to Adele as Mark is to Sarah on Orphan Black, has exploded in popularity. His debut album, In the Lonely Hour (the most sad British guy album title ever?), hit #1 in the U.K., and his is a face that’s been re-GIF’d a million times over on Tumblr.

And now that he’s super-famous, he’s able to cover a Whitney Houston classic, “How Will I Know,” without anyone giving him grief. The fact that it’s spectacular helps, too.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sam Smith#Cover Songs#Live Music
TAGSCOVER SONGSlive musicSAM SMITHwhitney houston

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP