Hellogoodbye’s “S’Only Natural” Is A Freaky Disco Fever Dream

California pop-rock quartet Hellogoodbye are back with their first new track since 2013. “S’Only Natural,” the first single from the band’s upcoming album of the same name, is a bass-driven disco banger. Hellogoodbye’s sound has shifted quite a bit since the Hot Topic pop-punk of their debut EP back in 2004, but singer Forrest Kline has led the band through every permutation of the pop-rock genre, and he’s as confident singing on a disco track.

The music video for “S’Only Natural,” also released today, is an eccentric technicolor fever dream. In the video, Kline does pull-ups, pops a disco ball like a balloon, and blows out a lit match held by a man in a poodle mask. Someone slowly lowers a slice of pepperoni pizza into another man’s mouth. Some ladies in MASSEDUCTION-esque neon leggings dance around flower arrangements. Forrest Kline has a blink-and-you-miss-it nude dancing scene.

The eccentric visuals are a perfect match for the song’s lyrics. Kline implores the listener to “let your freak flag fly a little higher,” and the driving bass of the song makes it impossible to listen to without tapping your feet (and maybe even getting up to dance at your desk or getting a little weird). Hellogoodbye are releasing one song from their upcoming album, also called “S’Only Natural,” every week until its release on October 5.

Watch the music video for “S’Only Natural” above.