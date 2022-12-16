Grammy award-winning artist HER is always making history. The latest of her achievements is her role as Belle in Disney’s 30th celebration televised special of Beauty And The Beast. She is the first Black and Filipina woman to play that role, and she was nothing short of amazing when it took place last night (December 15).

Not only was her singing crystal clear and enchanting, but she even shredded on an electric guitar, making it seem effortless, donning the character’s iconic yellow princess gown and her own signature shades while descending the stairs. The event was definitely one of the most breathtaking performances to witness, which one can tell just from this short clip posted by ABC below.

This love story is truly one of our favorites ❤️ #BeautyAndTheBeast30th pic.twitter.com/hmAniclOEj — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 16, 2022

When discussing her role on Good Morning America, Wilson said, “I never thought I could be a Disney princess.” She later added, “Of course, every little girl wants to be a Disney princess, but I’ve never seen one that looks like me — so I get to be that to little girls now.” She added about production, “That’s such a huge deal on top of being a producer on Beauty And The Beast, which is crazy. I got to do a lot of the new arrangements and work with Alan Menken, the original arranger and producer. It’s been an amazing experience just learning so much about myself, and it’s been a lot of fun, honestly.”