Grammy-winning singer HER teamed up with another Grammy winner, Robert Glasper, for a melodic new single: The singer joined forces with Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello for the jazzy “Better Than I Imagined.”

Set to appear on Glasper’s forthcoming effort Black Radio 3, which is slated for a 2021 release, “Better Than I Imagined” boasts HER and Ndegeocello’s soaring harmonies over Glasper’s impeccably dreamy instrumentation. “I realize you’re the only number / I know by heart / Last time I was here / We were together, remember?” HER elegantly croons.

In a statement about the single, Glasper wrote that it’s important to uplift and showcase healthy relationships in music:

“Black lives matter and so does black love; no one wants a life without love, but we have generations of people in our community who haven’t had the tools to actually be in healthy relationships. It seems like people are finally ready to open their eyes to systemic racism in this country, and if we’re going to talk about it, we have to also talk about how it affects our relationships — how we communicate, how we see ourselves, how we treat each other. It’s not always good, even though maybe it could be.”

Ahead of “Better Than I Imagined,” Glasper lent a hand on Leon Bridges and Terrace Martin’s moving track “Sweeter,” which the pair performed at this year’s virtual Democratic National Convention.

Listen to “Better Than I Imagined” above.