Grammy Award-winning crooner Leon Bridges is known for his evocative vocals and swooning melodies. The singer has released a handful of collaborations this year. But his track “Sweeter” with Terrace Martin is his most poignant, as it was written from the perspective of a Black man reflecting on his life as he takes his final breath. Now, Bridges returns with a sun-drenched visual that commemorates his roots.

Directed by Rambo Elliot, the visual is a snapshot of Bridges Forth Worth, Texas hometown. “I wanted to shine a light on the Black community in Fort Worth, and specifically my childhood community from the Southside of Fort Worth,” Bridges said of the video. “I had my friends and family with me; this is a celebration of our Blackness.”

Alongside the tracks’ release, Bridges reflected on the racism he faced throughout childhood: “Growing up in Texas I have personally experienced racism, my friends have experienced racism. From adolescence we are taught how to conduct ourselves when we encounter police to avoid the consequences of being racially profiled. I have been numb for too long, calloused when it came to the issues of police brutality. The death of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. It was the first time I wept for a man I never met. I am George Floyd, my brothers are George Floyd, and my sisters are George Floyd. I cannot and will not be silent any longer. Just as Abel’s blood was crying out to God, George Floyd is crying out to me. So, I present to you Sweeter.”

Watch the “Sweeter” video above.