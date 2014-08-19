Here Is A Photo Of Nicki Minaj’s Butt Giving Drake A Boner

Seeing those familiar Mystery Science Theater 3000 silhouettes is enough to make certain men hard, but others need something more traditional, something like a very endowed pop star giving them a lap dance. Drake is going to prominently feature in Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” music video, which is due out tomorrow, and he provided an update of what it was like to shoot the thing on his Instagram.

Apparently, he’s a fan.

Looks like Lil’ Jimmy came out to play.