Here Is A Photo Of Nicki Minaj’s Butt Giving Drake A Boner

#Nicki Minaj #Drake #Instagram
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.19.14 3 Comments

Seeing those familiar Mystery Science Theater 3000 silhouettes is enough to make certain men hard, but others need something more traditional, something like a very endowed pop star giving them a lap dance. Drake is going to prominently feature in Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” music video, which is due out tomorrow, and he provided an update of what it was like to shoot the thing on his Instagram.

Apparently, he’s a fan.

Looks like Lil’ Jimmy came out to play.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Drake#Instagram
TAGSBUTTSDrakeinstagramNicki Minaj

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP