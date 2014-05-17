Here’s James Hetfield, Billie Joe Armstrong, And Joe Satriani Covering Bob Seger’s ‘Turn The Page’

This video comes from the Acoustic 4 A Cure benefit and features Metallica frontman James Hetfield teaming up with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and guitar legend Joe Satriani. Together they mash-up the Bob Seger classic “Turn The Page” and Green Day’s “Boulevard Of Broken Dream” and the results aren’t half bad.

This makes twice that Metallica has gone acoustic in some form this week. The band appeared at another benefit earlier in the week featuring more classic covers for a good cause. Does it sit well that Metallica is now doing acoustic shows? No. Do I like that Billie Joe Armstrong is involved? Not at all. But it’s all for a good cause and I can live with that.

(Via JeremyKirkF / Stereogum)